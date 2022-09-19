Christian Laurio, 24, gets first boot in ONE Warrior Series PH

IDEALLY, Christian Paul Laurio would’ve loved to stay on ONE Warrior Series Philippines, but it just wasn’t meant to be for the 24-year-old, as he was the first athlete eliminated in the martial arts reality TV show.

Laurio — who was initially selected by Geje Eustaquio to join Team Gravity — fell short in the various challenges, but he understands that he’s got time to work on his game and bounce back as a better, smarter, and stronger fighter.

"Of course, I'm sad first of all. I will miss my teammates," the Team Gravity fighter said. "Coach [Geje] told me that my journey doesn't end here, more opportunities will come. You have to keep on improving on what you started."

The episode kicked off with a classic Warrior Challenge, as the athletes were tasked to compete in Bultong — traditional Igorot wrestling that tests the balance and strength of all the candidates. Former ONE Bantamweight World Champion Kevin Belingon joined Eustaquio, head coach Mark Sangiao, and Team Passion coach Joshua Pacio during the challenge.

Laurio struggled against JM Guntayon in the Bultong match, which meant he had to face LA Laron in the Circle Elimination sparing showdown, a bout in which he eventually tapped out to a D'Arce choke in the first round.

Still, Laurio vows to support his teammates from afar.

“I want to encourage my teammates to continue fighting, carry on, and welcome every opportunity,” he said.

For Sangiao, he’s confident that Laurio’s elimination from the show isn’t the end for him, especially with the raw tools he has at his disposal.

At age 24, Laurio has all the time in the world to work on his skills and gain experience, and while he’s off the show – that doesn’t mean he’ll stop improving. Even coach Sangiao encouraged him.

"So Christian, your elimination does not mean it's over. Continue what you want to do. You have a good future and you will be successful," the Team Lakay leader said.

ONE Warrior Series Philippines continues every Sunday night on GTV, the ONE Super App, and watch.onefc.com. Weekly replays will also air on Tap Go, ONE Championship Philippines Facebook, and ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel.

