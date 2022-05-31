Kevin Belingon predicts Fabricio Andrade KO win over Kwon Won Il

FORMER bantamweight champion Kevin Belingon has his eyes on the big matchup between No. 4 Fabricio Andrade and No. 2 Kwon Won Il.

Andrade and Won clash in One 158 on Friday at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

While this isn’t officially a title eliminator, there’s a good chance that the winner of this fight will meet the division’s new champion John Lineker.

Fifth-ranked Belingon expects the match to end early.

“I think it’s going to be Andrade taking a first-round knockout win,” Belingon said.

“That’s how I see this fight happening. Based on Andrade’s skills, I think he’s deadlier than Kwon Won Il on the feet. I think he’s a much more complete fighter, and he’s also stronger.”

Andrade is 4-0 in One Championship, with impressive finishes over Mark Abelardo, Li Kai Wen and Jeremy Pacatiw.

“I think Andrade is just levels higher than Kwon Won Il, but that’s just my opinion based on Andrade’s previous fights,” Belingon said.

“His striking is really polished. Not to take anything away from Kwon Won Il, but Andrade’s more powerful and much more refined.”

“It will end via knockout. His timing is incredible,” Belingon added.

“We’ve seen his previous fights, he really knows how to time his strikes. He doesn’t rush in and wait. He also has a ground game if it goes there and, in my opinion, he can also submit Kwon Won Il.”

