Geje Eustaquio happy to see development of Team Lakay's next gen

FORMER One flyweight champion Geje “Gravity” Eustaquio is happy to see the future of Team Lakay making their mark.

“I’m so proud of [One strawweight champion] Joshua [Pacio], who despite being champion never changed and still looks at us with high regard. That attitude is one of the reasons why he’s there,” Eustaquio said.

“We’re also seeing it in Danny [Kingad], Lito [Adiwang], Jeremy [Pacatiw], Jhanlo [Sangiao], and the next generation. There’s still a lot of them. We can’t sign them all here, we can’t get them all opportunities at the same time, but there is a lot of talent.”

Eustaquio says he is pleased to have been part of the development of a handful of young fighters.

“It’s so fulfilling that I became part of the making of a young athlete’s career. I’m also happy to hear that despite their achievements now, the recognition that they’re getting now, they aren’t forgetting who was with them when they were just starting,” Eustaquio said.

Geje Eustaquio

It’s a very, very needed attitude if you want to become a world champion. I think that’s basic," Eustaquio added.

Make no mistake about it, Team Lakay manongs still holds the torch and are still very much capable to get back into title contention.

But pardon Eustaquio for being overjoyed with what the future holds.

“If people want to count us out because the next generation is coming up, and then the next generation turns out to be world champions, then I’m proud of that,” he said. “We always say, ‘What one person on the team achieves, we achieve as a family.’ So I have no problem with it.”

