Chot says Scottie the 'difference-maker' after flirting with triple-double

TNT coach Chot Reyes said that for the Tropang GIGA to have a chance at beating Barangay Ginebra, they need to contain Scottie Thompson.

Chot on Scottie Thompson

Reyes said he felt Thompson provided the big plays for Ginebra which TNT failed to respond to. Thompson had 23 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists in the Gin Kings’ 104-92 win over TNT to force a rubber match.

“We need to be able to stop Scottie,” said Reyes. “I thought Brownlee had a great game but Scottie was the difference-maker. Not only his 23 points but his 15 rebounds and eight assists, I though he made the big plays.”

“We need to have somebody to contain and stop Scottie,” Reyes said.

TNT, seeded third after finishing the eliminations with a 7-4 win-loss slate, has been forced to play a rubber match against the sixth-ranked Barangay Ginebra squad on Saturday.

Even before the contest though, Reyes said the team already knew that beating Ginebra was going to be a difficult task.

“That’s why we worked hard to get the twice-to-beat advantage, for situations like this. We had no illusions about this being an easy journey and now, we are faced with a must-win game for the next one,” said Reyes.

Reyes also lamented the 33 points TNT gave up in the fourth with 10 coming from Justin Brownlee and nine from Thompson.

“That’s part of the game. They got into a nice rhythm. Like I said, nobody ever said that they are an easy team to beat. Tough teams, they are good inside and they are good outside. It’s up to us to make sure that we are able to contain and defend that. We gave up 33 points in the fourth quarter and that’s why we lost,” said Reyes.

