Raucous crowd rocks Ginebra-TNT matchup with cheers, taunts

WHEN YOU go up against the biggest fanbase in the PBA, be prepared for some taunting.

In a jampacked Araneta Coliseum, fans from both sides of the stands answered back with boos and cheers during the do-or-die matchup between the TNT Tropang Giga and Barangay Ginebra.

During a timeout at the second quarter, with Ginebra leading 59-48, Kabarangays tried to shut down the cheering TNT fans with a battery of boos.

In between the boos and cheers, fans of Ginebra taunted the TNT side with a poster that spelled out "Takot na Takot" to mock Tropang Giga’s parent company acronym.





The banner was also waved occasionally during timeouts.

Both fanbases were warned for their behavior.

Leon Gilmore, a last minute import replacement of TNT, was welcomed by the opponent's fans with boos whenever the ball was in his possession.

In the end, Ginebra let its victory do all the talking, coming away with a 115-95 upset of the third-seeded team.

Online, the Barangay also made their voices heard.

