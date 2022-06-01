Business-minded Jjay Alejandro opens Sandwich Guy franchise

JJAY Alejandro is aware that he won't be playing basketball forever. So the TNT Tropang Giga guard is already taking a step in ensuring for his family's future as he launched his very own branch of fast food booth Sandwich Guy at McKinley West.

Luckily for him, he's got dependable teammates on the business side, too.

"Ka-partner ko dito yung teammates ko noong high school ako sa Mapua," said Alejandro of his peers Ace Basas, the first Seaoil-NBTC All-Star MVP back in 2012, and Joshua dela Cruz.

Alejandro, 27, is already business savvy in his own right, running several operations with his wife Ella.

But he has always been confident with his peers' approach to businesses. And when Basas came to him and pitched this venture, the couple had no second thoughts on going all in.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Jjay Alejandro considers venture his first 'mega business'

"First mega business talaga ito namin ng wife ko," said Alejandro. "Sinasabi ko talaga sa barkada namin noon pa na kung mag-business ako, kailangan ka-partner ko si Ace kasi magaling talaga siya dito eh.

"Kaya nung sinabi niya sa akin na mayroong gustong mag-partner sa akin para magtayo nga nitong Sandwich Guy, sige, go ako agad, kasi sayang naman yung opportunities na binibigay ni Lord sa atin."

The idea was cooked up by the partners just last January, and the stall finally opened this June 1, catering to BPO employees around the vicinity of the canteen.

"Nakaka-overwhelm lang talaga kasi nakikita mo ang haba ng pila," said the former NU Bulldog.

It also helps that it's a brand that people already know.

Though there's no right or wrong answer on whether to set up your own business or hitch your horses on someone else's idea, Alejandro understands that it really depends on what one really wants.

Continue reading below ↓

To him, though, franchising is a bit of a safer bet.

"Di ka rin kasi mag-start from zero dito. Kami, mas gusto namin yung ganito na franchise. Pero depende pa rin sa pananaw ng tao kasi may iba na gusto talaga nilang sarili nila," he said.

What's clear, though, is that investing in business is the way to go especially for athletes like him.

Success, whether in the sporting world or in business, isn't guanteed. But you miss 100 percent of the shots you don't take, and Alejandro is happy to bet on himself and his partners in this brand new venture.

"Gamble talaga ito eh. Hindi naman tayo habang buhay magba-basketball pero sa akin kasi, i-try lang nila," he said.

"Mas maganda nga kung mag-start sila ng bata pa eh, kahit mag-fail man yan, may time ka pa na bumawi, matuto, and eventually mag-succeed. At least sinubukan nila dahil di mo naman malalaman kung hindi ka mag-try."

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.