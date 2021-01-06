TNT lost the crown, but Jjay Alejandro gives away a ring as he proposes to GF

TNT may have lost the crown to Ginebra, but Jjay Alejandro still welcomed 2021 by giving away a ring — an engagement ring.

Weeks after stepping out of the PBA bubble, the 24-year-old guard asked for his longtime girlfriend’s hand over the holidays.

“You will never walk alone, you have my shoulders to lean on and you have my arms to call home. It’s the sweetest ‘YES’ I've ever heard, I love you doc Ella Pascua, always and forever,” he said in an Instagram post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jjay Alejandro (@jjhalejandro)

The former National University star proposed to Pascua on December 23, but only revealed the news on his official Facebook page two weeks after.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Based on their social media feeds, the two have been in a relationship for around eight years.

The 6-foot Alejandro is among the many athletes who decided to take their love to the next level over the holidays.

Ginebra’s Scottie Thompson, the Bolts' Bong Quinto, Rain or Shine’s Kris Rosales, as well as volleyball couple Michelle Morente and Jeanette Panaga also announced their engagements over the past few days.

LOVE IS IN THE AIR LOVE IS IN THE AIR

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.