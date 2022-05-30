TNT vs Magnolia finals rematch, Converge debut mark PBA Season 47 opener

DEFENDING Philippine Cup champion TNT and newcomer Converge headline the scheduled doubleheader in the opener of PBA Season 47 which kicks off Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

PBA Season 47 opening schedule

The FiberXers formally make their league debut opposite Rain or Shine in the 4:30 pm game that follows the opening ceremonies starting at 2 pm.

The Tropang Giga then begin their defense of the All-Filipino conference when they take the Magnolia Hotshots in a rematch of last year's finals.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.