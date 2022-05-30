Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Mon, May 30
    PBA

    TNT vs Magnolia finals rematch, Converge debut mark PBA Season 47 opener

    by Gerry Ramos
    1 Hour ago
    TNT celebration PBA Philippine Cup champion
    The Tropang Giga start their all-Filipino title defense.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    DEFENDING Philippine Cup champion TNT and newcomer Converge headline the scheduled doubleheader in the opener of PBA Season 47 which kicks off Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    PBA Season 47 opening schedule

    The FiberXers formally make their league debut opposite Rain or Shine in the 4:30 pm game that follows the opening ceremonies starting at 2 pm.

    The Tropang Giga then begin their defense of the All-Filipino conference when they take the Magnolia Hotshots in a rematch of last year's finals.

