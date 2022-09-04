Congratulations pour in for first time champs Vic Manuel, CJ Perez

WATCH THE THRONE… 'cause here comes SMB to take it back.

After an agonizing three year wait, the Beermen are back as champions, crushing a shorthanded TNT Tropang Giga, 119-97. It was a dramatic decider for the two teams, with Chot Reyes missing in action, Jayson Castro turning superhero, Poy Erram ejected for a flagrant, and Chris Ross pulling off a classic “night, night.”

But congratulations are also in order for CJ Perez and Vic Manuel, two first-time champions who definitely deserve all the accolades.

With “San Miguel”, "Game 7", and “CJ Perez” lighting up the Twitter trending charts, check out the Twitterati applause pouring in for SMB below.

CJ Perez gets that chip

Muscleman strong!

Night, night mula kay Chris Ross

Time to break out that San Mig

