Chot Reyes out for Game Seven due to health and safety protocols

TNT coach Chot Reyes will not be around for Game Seven of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals due to health and safety protocols.

TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa confirmed the development.

Reyes’ absence is a big blow to the Tropang GIGA, who also have players nursing injuries in Game Seven led by Jayson Castro, who suffered a sprained ankle in Game Five.

PLDT president Al Panlilio also confirmed the news, and expressed confidence that the coaching staff will deliver.

“Obviously, he can’t be here tonight but even from management point of view, we have to do the right thing. This is Game Seven. It’s a big thing for us but it’s more than basketball,” said Panlilio.

“We are so used to adversity with this team. We just have to pull together tonight in a very big game. I’m very proud of this team, whatever happens,” said Panlilio.

This will be the third time that Reyes will be out for the finals series, missing two games prior due to his stint as Gilas Pilipinas coach in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

TNT failed to win in those games.

