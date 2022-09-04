Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Sep 4
    PBA

    Chot Reyes out for Game Seven due to health and safety protocols

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Chot Reyes
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    TNT coach Chot Reyes will not be around for Game Seven of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup Finals due to health and safety protocols.

    Tropang Giga to miss Chot Reyes

    TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa confirmed the development.

    Reyes’ absence is a big blow to the Tropang GIGA, who also have players nursing injuries in Game Seven led by Jayson Castro, who suffered a sprained ankle in Game Five.

    PLDT president Al Panlilio also confirmed the news, and expressed confidence that the coaching staff will deliver.

    “Obviously, he can’t be here tonight but even from management point of view, we have to do the right thing. This is Game Seven. It’s a big thing for us but it’s more than basketball,” said Panlilio.

    “We are so used to adversity with this team. We just have to pull together tonight in a very big game. I’m very proud of this team, whatever happens,” said Panlilio.

    Continue reading below ↓

    ALSO READ
    ALSO READ
      , "widget":"More from spin"}

      This will be the third time that Reyes will be out for the finals series, missing two games prior due to his stint as Gilas Pilipinas coach in the Fiba Basketball World Cup Asian qualifiers.

      TNT failed to win in those games.

      Watch Now

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      PBA Updates
      topicMikey WilliamstopicJericho CruztopicTNT Tropang GigatopicChot ReyestopicJune Mar FajardotopicArwind Santos
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again