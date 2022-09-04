Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Poy Erram ejected from Game Seven for flagrant foul 2 on Tautuaa

    by Reuben Terrado
    1 Hour ago
    Poy Erram flagrant foul Mo Tautuaa
    Poy Erram hacks Mo Tautuaa and commits a flagrant foul 2.
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    POY Erram was ejected in the second quarter of Game Seven of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals on Sunday.

    Poy Erram F2 on Tautuaa

    Erram was tossed after a flagrant foul penalty 2 for a hit on Mo Tautuaa with 55.1 seconds left in the second period.

    Replays showed Erram taking a swipe on Tautuaa, but in the process elbowing the San Miguel big to the head. Referees deemed it a disqualifying foul, giving Erram an early exit.

    Due to the hit, Tautuaa suffered a cut that was needed to be stitched up shortly after the incident.

    It was another blow for TNT, which was already playing without head coach Chot Reyes due to health protocols.

      Glenn Khobuntin, a serviceable forward for TNT, is out of the series due to an MCL injury.

      Jayson Castro played in Game Seven, but is not in full fitness after suffering a sprained ankle in Game Five.

