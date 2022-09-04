Poy Erram ejected from Game Seven for flagrant foul 2 on Tautuaa

POY Erram was ejected in the second quarter of Game Seven of the 2022 PBA Philippine Cup finals on Sunday.

Poy Erram F2 on Tautuaa

Erram was tossed after a flagrant foul penalty 2 for a hit on Mo Tautuaa with 55.1 seconds left in the second period.

Replays showed Erram taking a swipe on Tautuaa, but in the process elbowing the San Miguel big to the head. Referees deemed it a disqualifying foul, giving Erram an early exit.

Due to the hit, Tautuaa suffered a cut that was needed to be stitched up shortly after the incident.

It was another blow for TNT, which was already playing without head coach Chot Reyes due to health protocols.

Glenn Khobuntin, a serviceable forward for TNT, is out of the series due to an MCL injury.

Jayson Castro played in Game Seven, but is not in full fitness after suffering a sprained ankle in Game Five.

