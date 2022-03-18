News And Trends

Rival fans gleefully pour out the memes after Meralco gives SMB the boot

by spin.ph staff
PHOTO: (Left) PBA Images

AN EARLY San Miguel exit afforded rival fans the chance to take potshots at the beleaguered team, as Meralco booted out the Beermen from the Governors’ Cup.

The all-star SMB lineup proved ineffectual on the hardcourt, losing to the Bolts 100-85 — a stunning defeat that led commenters on social media to resurrect old memes that poked fun at the Beermen.

Here are some memes that got new life with SMB’s departure, featuring familiar faces that never fail to elicit heated opinions from fans. We spotted them on Twitter and our own Spin.ph Facebook page.

    Fans also offer advice to San Miguel

    This reaction might say it all

    While humorous for fans, the stunning loss was definitely no laughing matter for the Beermen, who trudged back to a silent, gloom-filled dugout.

