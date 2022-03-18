Eerie silence in SMB dugout as big buildup ends in shock exit

TERRENCE Romeo walked forlornly with his head bowed as he entered the San Miguel locker room ahead of everybody.

The three-time PBA scoring champion's body language spoke volumes about the gloom inside the San Miguel dugout after the highly-favored Beermen saw a season of great expectations come to an abrupt end on Friday.

What was supposed to be a run to another championship ended in a loud thud for the proud franchise, which failed to advance deep into the playoffs of the PBA Governors Cup following its 100-85 loss to Meralco.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

The quarterfinal exit was the first for San Miguel since it as ousted by Meralco in the same stage of the 2020 Philippine Cup at the Clark bubble.

For all the firepower and the collection of talent SMB stacked up before and during the PBA Governors' Cup, it still lost to a Meralco team its champion coach described as not exactly a powerhouse team.

Continue reading below ↓

Eerie silence

There was an eerie silence when the door of the dugout was shut closed once everybody was all accounted for.

The scenario was in stark contrast to the shouts for joy and exchanges of high fives one can hear from the opposite end of the hall where Meralco celebrated its march to the semifinal stage.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Romeo led all San Miguel locals with 17 points while six-time MVP June Mar Fajardo and CJ Perez finished with 12 each.

Fajardo added 12 rebounds for a double-double while Perez had nine of his output scored in the fourth.

Highly-touted import Shabazz Muhammad was held to just 24 points after exploding for 57 big points in San Miguel's first meeting with Meralco which it won, 115-110, after coming back from 26 points down.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.