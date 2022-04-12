In second faceoff for Season 84, Ateneo-La Salle’s red hot rivalry clad in pink

BLUE and green have long been at each other’s throats throughout the course of Ateneo and La Salle’s long and storied rivalry. In their second faceoff in UAAP Season 84, the rivalry is no less intense — but for many in the stands, they were at least clad in one common color: pink.

With a call made a day ago over social media, Ateneo president Fr. Bobby Yap and La Salle president Bro. Bernie Oca encouraged fans of both schools to wear pink in support of presidential candidate Leni Robredo.

On social media, fans and reporters uploaded shots and sentiments of the spectators who heeded the call. Many of the tweets used the hashtag #UAAPink.

Fans post pink shots during Ateneo-La Salle game

Majority of the 11,124 fans in attendance in the Mall of AsiaArena were wearing pink.

Ateneo turned up the heat by the third quarter to walk away with a victory, 75-68, and maintain their undefeated run.

This show of support for Robredo in the lead-up to the elections is only the latest in the UAAP’s proud history of political causes on the hardcourt.

Today, fanbases that support both the UP Fighting Maroons and the Growling Tigers also urged spectators in their respective schools’ games to also attend the games in pink.

