Ateneans, La Sallians shed school colors to wear pink in UAAP rivalry game

LOOKS like we won't be seeing a sea of blue and green on Tuesday's Ateneo de Manila University and De La Salle University's faceoff.

Both school administrations released a public announcement urging their fans and audience to wear Pink on the rivals' game day in support of Vice President Leni Robredo's bid for the upcoming May elections.

"On Tuesday, we wear pink. Fr. Bobby and Br. Bernie encourage Ateneans and Lasallians for Leni to wear pink during the coming Ateneo-La Salle game," both DLSU and ADMU announced on social media.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

For the record, though, this isn't the first time they're ditching their school colors for a particular political plea.

In 2016, the two private universities wore black in games in condemnation of the extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration.

As far back in 2009, they also shifted to yellow to commemorate the death of the late president Cory Aquino.

Continue reading below ↓

The Blue Eagles meet the Green Archers in round two opener on Tuesday, 7:00 PM at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.