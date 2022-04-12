Style

UAAPink: UP, UST fans join Ateneo, DLSU in pink game days

by Kate Reyes
1 Hour ago
undefined
PHOTO: UAAP Images

HALF of the UAAP schools are now urging fans to go pink.

Just a day after Ateneo and La Salle's efforts to urge the audience to wear pink for rivals' game day, University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas sports fans are also getting into the game.

"On UAAP Game days, we wear PINK #UPinkFight," the UP Fighting Maroons Club, the biggest support group of the UPMBT announced.

Continue reading below ↓

UP fans obliged. Earlier today, a small sea of pink was seen by the Mall of Asia Arena bleachers as UP toppled National University, 84-76.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    undefined

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    UST appeals for fans to wear pink

    Meanwhile, fan page of the UST Growling Tigers also made a public advisory for an appeal to its fans to wear the color on every game day.

    Continue reading below ↓

    "In solidarity with the rest of the UAAP universities fighting for good governance, we highly encourage the Thomasian community to wear pink in the 2nd round as a symbol of our quest for an honest government that will uplift the lives of the Filipino," it wrote on a post.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: UAAP Images

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again