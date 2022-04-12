UAAPink: UP, UST fans join Ateneo, DLSU in pink game days

HALF of the UAAP schools are now urging fans to go pink.

Just a day after Ateneo and La Salle's efforts to urge the audience to wear pink for rivals' game day, University of the Philippines and University of Santo Tomas sports fans are also getting into the game.

"On UAAP Game days, we wear PINK #UPinkFight," the UP Fighting Maroons Club, the biggest support group of the UPMBT announced.

UP fans obliged. Earlier today, a small sea of pink was seen by the Mall of Asia Arena bleachers as UP toppled National University, 84-76.

UST appeals for fans to wear pink

Meanwhile, fan page of the UST Growling Tigers also made a public advisory for an appeal to its fans to wear the color on every game day.

"In solidarity with the rest of the UAAP universities fighting for good governance, we highly encourage the Thomasian community to wear pink in the 2nd round as a symbol of our quest for an honest government that will uplift the lives of the Filipino," it wrote on a post.

