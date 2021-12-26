Arwind commends Pingris: ‘Mga Tamaraw matibay at palaban’

IN HIS congratulatory message to Marc Pingris, Arwind Santos kept the FEU fire burning.

After his jersey retirement yesterday at the PBA’s Christmas Day games, the Pinoy Sakuragi turned emotional on Instagram as he posted a picture of the ceremony.

“Salamat Lord! Grateful ako sa honor na maretire ang jersey ko sa Purefoods #15 Magnolia. Hindi lahat ng players ay nabibigyan ng ganitong opportunity and sobrang swerte namin ni @pjs08 na mabigyan ng ganitong honor,” wrote Pingris.

He added: "Grateful ako sa lahat ng naging part ng career ko - sa fans, sa team, sa players, sa coaches, sa management, at sa PBA. Part kayong lahat ng career ko and the honor to be retired is not mine alone. Sa ating lahat ito."

Several PBA stars, both active and retired, sent their own congratulatory messages to Ping on the comment thread.

Among them was Arwind Santos, who was snapped up by San Miguel in 2009 after the Beermen traded Pingris, Ken Bono, and a future draft pick to Burger King.

“Congrats pare kaya mo pa e,” wrote Bagyo. “[A]ng mga TAMARAW matibay at palaban ingat pare[.] kitakits soon merry christmas at sa pamilya mo”

In his reply to the NorthPort star, Pingris said, "hehe merry christmas tol"

Pingris had a short-lived stint at FEU in the late ‘90s before heading to PSBA.



Santos, meanwhile, immediately made a splash when he suited up for the Tamaraws in 2002, winning Rookie of the Year before leading them to their first ring in six years the following year.

Ranidel, June Mar also congratulate Pingris

On Instagram, June Mar Fajardo also wrote, “Congrats tol!”

Ranidel de Ocampo, who retired a year before Pingris and now an assistant coach at TnT, said, “Congratulations Toy. All the best.”

Messages from CJ Perez and Mark Barroca were also spotted on the post, which has already accumulated more than 8,000 likes as of posting.

During the actual ceremony yesterday night, Pingris was visibly emotional.

He said: “Hindi ko akalain na ang isang batang palengke pala ay makakalaro sa PBA. Kaya sa lahat ng nanonood na mga bata, hard work lang. Kulang ang talento kung walang puso."

