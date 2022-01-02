Congratulations continue to pour in for PBB Top Two Alyssa Valdez

A DAY after Alyssa Valdez was already crowned as one of the Top Two in Pinoy Big Brother Celebrity Edition: Kumunity Season 10, congratulatory messages continued to pour in for the Creamline star on social media.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Throughout the broadcast of her big departure from Bahay ni Kuya with fellow winner Anji Salvacion, the hashtag "ALYSSA PHENOMenalComeback" continued to trend on Twitter.

She won P100,000 for her stint inside Big Brother House, as well as a shot at the Big Winner once the Adult and Teen editions wrap up. But more importantly, she also won the adulation of fans throughout her very successful run in PBB.

Let’s take a look at some of those tweets!

Welcome back, Alyssa Valdez!

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We stan a phenom

Continue reading below ↓

Fans got to see another side of their idol

Continue reading below ↓

SamBer fans were all out in their support

Continue reading below ↓

A new comeback in the offing?

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.