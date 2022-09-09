New Lamborghini in tow, Tier One CEO Tryke Gutierrez reflects on 12-year esports career

LOOKS LIKE Tryke Gutierrez can check “owning a supercar” off his bucket list.

The chief executive officer of Tier One Entertainment proudly uploaded shots of his sleek new bone-white Lamborghini Gallardo — a major purchase for the co-founder of the company that counts both Blacklist International and Team Payaman among its roster of talents.

“Buying this Lamborghini right here wasn't an easy decision but in the end, I decided to do so because of one main reason,” said Gutierrez. “This car will serve as my reminder of how far I've come since I started this journey, as well as a visual representation of how I overcame the challenges in my career for more than a decade.”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

He provided a brief flowchart of his rising career in esports, from Dota 1 shoutcaster all the way to his last job before Tier One, event organizer.

“Exactly 12 years ago, my decision to pursue a career in gaming was perceived as a mistake by my peers and the people around me who didn't see the same potential that I saw in this industry,” he wrote.

“That sentiment still exists today for some crazy reason despite the facts, the statistics and the multiple stories of how gaming has changed the lives of a number of people.”

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tryke Gutierrez offers career advice

On the lengthier Facebook version of his post, he also offers twelve pieces of advice for any career (not just in esports) — one for each year he’s spent in the industry — starting with one important nugget: “Passion alone is not enough.”

“Passion without real business value is more fit for your hobby than your career,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

He runs down eleven more things he’s learned from his career, including some heartening words for anyone who’s struggling to get ahead in life.

For example, in point number five, entitled “Let go and move forward”, he says: “I truly believe that one needs to be able to move on to the next chapter of their careers when they need to without dwelling too much on the past in order for them to get to where they want to be.”

Then, in point number ten, he points out something that we may tend to forget in the middle of the furious rat race: “Gratitude is free.”

“Always find the extra time to let those who are important to you know how they made an impact in your life,” advises Boss Tryke.

Read his full post below:

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.