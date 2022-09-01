Tier One’s Alodia Gosiengfiao stuns in Preview Ball as part of its 50 Most Influential list

TO MATCH the Preview Ball’s theme of “art”, Alodia Gosiengfiao dressed for the occasion with golden talons, a solar earpiece, and a sheer white dress that, in Preview’s words, “flaunted her sensational figure.”

The co-founder of esports and gaming talent agency was also hailed by the publication as part of its 50 Most Influential list.

According to Preview, the list details individuals who aren't just movers and shakers of fashion, beauty, and art, but also use their platform to fight for a more inclusive Pinoy culture.

“For many people who grew up with the internet, Alodia Gosiengfiao is a staple in local pop culture. From joining cosplay competitions in 2003 to becoming the community’s poster child, the content creator has since then branched out her success to other fields, notably as co-founder of esports agency Tier One Entertainment,” said the fashion publication.

Gosiengfiao’s Tier One — perhaps most famed for its Blacklist International Mobile Legends team — continues its regional push as one of Southeast Asia’s most promising startups.

The Preview Ball, held last night on August 31, was touted as the publication's "most immersive and inclusive" celebration since its founding back in 1995.

