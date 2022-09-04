Blacklist survives grueling champion vs. champion affair

THE BATTLE of the M3 World Champions and the reigning MSC Champions finally concluded, with Blacklist International surviving one of the toughest challenges of their lives as they defeated RSG Philippines 2-1.

The entire series was an absolute grindfest as both teams exchanged back-and-forth blows with neither having a distinct edge until the tail end of teamfights.

Blacklist vs. RSG PH recap

In Game 1, RSG drafted a lineup that allowed them to counter the Codebreakers. With their Balmond and Lolita, they were able to hamper the opposing Faramis.

However, it was Dylan "Light" Catipon who took centerstage as his clutch Lolita setups sealed the deal. The dying minutes of the match showed how his rotational prowess could dictate the flow of the game.

In Game 2, the Codebreakers got their groove back by selecting Lolita and completely thwarting the Raiders. Light couldn't replicate his heroics as he was constantly herded away by the opposition.

This led to the final game, where it was the ultimate chess game for both teams. For either side to win, eliminating Eman "EMANN" Sangco or Kiel "Oheb" Soriano was key, as these two were the primary damage dealers for both teams.

It was a test of courage and attrition, but most importantly, a battle of strategic prowess as both teams had to creatively look for loopholes to eliminate the opposing gold laner.

Both teams hung on to the game for 30 minutes, but at the turn Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna made the perfect play to deny EMANN. Eventually, the dominos collapsed and Blacklist finally calmed the toughest storm that they've faced.

