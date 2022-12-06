FIRST LOOK: World Balance ST1 ‘Reign’ salutes Scottie Thompson’s statline

SINCE THE release of his signature shoe in November of last year, Scottie Thompson has been rocking several player exclusive colorways on court. But only one has made it to the shelves so far.

World Balance has just teased another upcoming ST1 colorway, the “Reign”. This new pair rocks a white upper accented in black and gold. The biggest, most eye-catching detail, however, is the regal purple TPU swaybar cutting across the lateral.

He previously wore these shoes in Gilas' game against Lebanon.

World Balance ST1 “Reign”, release TBA

World Balance did not give an exact date of release, but promised it would drop soon. When it does, the "Reign" will join the "Black-Gold" and the standard red colorway on the shelves. The ST1 retails for P3,499.

The “Reign” name pays tribute to Scottie Thompson’s commanding numbers during his Gilas stint, especially on the boards. He led the Philippine team in rebounds during their successful campaign at the fifth window of the Fiba World Cup Asian qualifiers.

“It’s all about heart because when you play for the Philippines, you should play your heart out. My rebounds were all-heart to help my team, especially down the stretch, I’m just doing my best,” Thompson said in a statement.

“Coach Chot (Reyes) told us everybody should step up. And we only have few point guards. I’m just thankful that I was able to give my best. Credits to everyone because we all gave our best for our countrymen here who watched the game.”