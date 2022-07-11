At long last, here’s the new colorway for Scottie Thompson's ST1

AFTER MONTHS of hints, World Balance has finally announced the brand-new colorway for the ST1.

Of the three player editions that Scottie Thompson wore in his triumphant Governors’ Cup run, it’s the “Black-Gold” colorway that ultimately won out.

Take a look.

World Balance ST1 "Black-Gold", P3,499

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

It will retail for P3,499, with an exclusive drop on July 16 at World Balance Trinoma.

The original ST1 was released on November 19, 2021 in a red and white colorway. This edition was quickly sold out, but no new colorway was released until now. To tide over the fans, World Balance and Scottie Thompson also recently collaborated in a line of merch that included two tees and a baseball cap.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.