Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Mon, Nov 14
    FIBA

    Scottie rues Gilas' poor start but happy to deliver win for Pinoy fans

    1 Hour ago
    undefined
    Scottie Thompson goes 2 for 4 in 29 minutes of action.
    PHOTO: fiba.basketball

    GILAS Pilipinas anticipated a friendlier atmosphere in Jeddah with the throngs of Filipino fans trooping to cheer them on compared to the limited support it had in Amman.

    Unfortunately, the desire to put on a show for their compatriots nearly cost them.

    See Gilas puts away tough, physical Saudi to complete fifth window sweep

    "Coming into this game, we knew that it was going to be a tough game. Saudi is a really tough team and in the first half, we were too excited," Scottie Thompson said of Gilas' sloppy play that kept Saudi Arabia in the game early on.

    "We had a lot of turnovers," referring to the eight miscues that the Philippines had in the first two periods that allowed Saudi to take the lead in the opening period, 16-12.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      But once the Filipinos settled in the second half, it was all business from there as Gilas went on and took the 76-63 win on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

      "Good thing, we got to recover in the second half and pull it off," said Thompson as the Philippines held Saudi Arabia to a paltry 29-percent field goal shooting.

      The reigning PBA MVP continued his magnificent play for the national team in the fifth window with his all-around performance of nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

      Watch Now

      Thompson is just grateful to reward the fans with a sweet road victory that pushed the Philippines to a 5-3 card in Group E.

      "We just want to thank God for the win tonight and of course, the Filipinos coming out there coming to support us," he said.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Scottie Thompson goes 2 for 4 in 29 minutes of action.
      PHOTO: fiba.basketball

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again