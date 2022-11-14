Scottie rues Gilas' poor start but happy to deliver win for Pinoy fans

GILAS Pilipinas anticipated a friendlier atmosphere in Jeddah with the throngs of Filipino fans trooping to cheer them on compared to the limited support it had in Amman.
Unfortunately, the desire to put on a show for their compatriots nearly cost them.
"Coming into this game, we knew that it was going to be a tough game. Saudi is a really tough team and in the first half, we were too excited," Scottie Thompson said of Gilas' sloppy play that kept Saudi Arabia in the game early on.
"We had a lot of turnovers," referring to the eight miscues that the Philippines had in the first two periods that allowed Saudi to take the lead in the opening period, 16-12.
But once the Filipinos settled in the second half, it was all business from there as Gilas went on and took the 76-63 win on Sunday (Monday, Manila time).
"Good thing, we got to recover in the second half and pull it off," said Thompson as the Philippines held Saudi Arabia to a paltry 29-percent field goal shooting.
The reigning PBA MVP continued his magnificent play for the national team in the fifth window with his all-around performance of nine points, nine rebounds, three assists, and two steals.
Thompson is just grateful to reward the fans with a sweet road victory that pushed the Philippines to a 5-3 card in Group E.
"We just want to thank God for the win tonight and of course, the Filipinos coming out there coming to support us," he said.