World Balance unveils the P2,299 Invictus Reveal

WORLD BALANCE calls it their most successful shoe line yet. In the two years since it was first launched, the Invictus has gone through a wide gauntlet of colorways, from the colorful Secret Fresh collabs to the minimalist monochrome editions.

For 2022, World Balance is rolling out a new variant for the Invictus silhouette called the Invictus Reveal. It gets its name from the translucent ripstop and overlays across the upper. The midsole is also decked out in a glow-in-the-dark material.

It will come in three colorways: ‘Beige/Cement’, ‘Orange/Black’, and ‘Black/Grey’.

World Balance Invictus Reveal, P2,299

The shoe will launch on January 21 in World Balance’s Lazada shop and their online store.

(UPDATE, 15 January, 9:04 p.m.) The brand contacted Spin.ph to correct their earlier press release. The SRP of the Invictus Reveal is P2,299, and not P2,199 as originally written.

