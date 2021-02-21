The World Balance Invictus Monochrome is serious Yeezy vibes for just P2,199

WORLD Balance has rolled out the Invictus Monochrome, a batch of seriously eye-catching one-color kicks.

A clear favorite (especially on their social media)? The Invictus Monochrome ‘Beige.’

The cream exterior, flowing lines, and texture interplay between panels and mesh hearken to some of the less out-there members of the Yeezy family, like the Yeezy Boost 700 ‘Salt’ and the Yeezy 500 ‘Bone White’.

Best of all, it’s just P2,199 — a fraction of the price you can find in most foreign sneaker brands.

The Invictus Monochrome also comes in ‘Black’, ‘Green’, and ‘Red’.

You can preorder by tapping here. The Invictus Monochrome will drop on February 24.

Also up for preorder is the Kaia Neutrals 'Beige', a similar looking shoe with a similar price tag. It's just P2,099, and will also drop on February 24.



