New Invictus x Secret Fresh collab will drop on October 20 for only P2,699

A BOLD new collab for the World Balance Invictus silhouette is dropping on October 20. And because it’s a collab with art gallery Secret Fresh, you can be sure that it’s packing a wild colorway.

Behold, the World Balance Invictus x Secret Fresh ‘More Good Less Evil’ — and if by chance you forget what the shoe is called, it’s emblazoned right there on the side of the shoe in big black letters.

World Balance Invictus x Secret Fresh 'More Good Less Evil', P2,699





Transparent neon green overlays cut across the textured white upper, while purple accents add a little more ‘pop’ to the shoe. All in all, it’s certainly a way different shoe from the last Secret Fresh x Invictus collab, the red-and-yellow ‘Ketchup and Mustard.’

One of the most appealing things about this sneaker, of course, is its price. It will retail for just P2,699. But strike fast: It will drop only in limited quantities on October 20. It will be available in the World Balance website, the Secret Fresh store in San Juan, as well as select WB stores (Riverbanks, Market! Market!, Trinoma, Robinsons Malolos, and Glorietta 2).

