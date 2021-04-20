A jump rope is Trevis Jackson's game changer when it comes to his workouts

LOW-cost, standalone, but extra efficient.

Jump rope is becoming the new best friend of any fitness enthusiast in an era where it's the fitness grind has to stay (like everything else) at home.

A jump rope workout doesn't just burn calories, it also helps improve control over the body — beneficial to even other sports like basketball. Just take it from Meralco guard Trevis Jackson.

"I like to use jump rope as a form of cardio to get my heart rate up," the 24-year-old told SPIN Life. "It's unique because it doesn't require much space, and like most workouts, there's always a way to challenge yourself."

While doing workouts at home, whether on his own or as part of team warm-ups, Jackson chooses to leap in sync with his training music.

"You can add weight, work on one-foot jumps, two-foot jumps, change the rhythm and speed. I like the freedom in the workout, so I just set my timer and go [with] the music," he added. "Sometimes I jump to the rhythm of the song so it's less thinking about the work and more focus on just enjoying the process."

This "personalized" pacing helps him enjoy his sweat session more. It has become an essential part of his training.

The Fil-Am Bolts rookie also found similarities in jumping to the tempo to how he sees the game of hoops.

"I like to watch guards 'dance' with their defenders, or skip through the lane. It's really about the rhythm for me, it's what I love most about the game of basketball actually. It all has cadence and rhythm to it and it makes the game beautiful to me," he said.

While he recommends the workout to anyone of any fitness level, he admits it requires a great amount of patience in the beginning. You'll have get your body familiar with it.

"It's not necessarily about strength, but more about rhythm and coordination. Like any other workout, don't give up on the first try, it gets better," he added.

