This is LeBron James’ lockdown workout

THIS IS a kingly sweat session, fit for The King.

On Thursday, April 16 (LA time), LeBron James posted an Instagram Story of his current workout, which he scribbled on a piece of notepad paper. He even put bullet points.

It’s a tough one:

Kneeling Cable Push & Pull, 8 reps per side, 3 sets

Pushups, 10 reps, 3 sets

Ball Crunch with Squeeze, 10 reps, 3 sets

Three-point Renegade Row, 8 per side, 3 sets

Versa Sprint, 30 seconds, 6 sets

Kneeling Cable Reverse Fly, 10 reps, 3 sets

Lateral Band Walks, 10 reps, 3 sets

Standing Barbell Curl, 8 reps, 3 sets

One Leg Mat Balance, 30 seconds, 3 sets

Continue reading below ↓

Of course, as a professional athlete, the Lakers forward has better home equipment than most. A Versaclimber (which James would most likely use in his fifth exercise) is a ladder-like beast of a gym machine and retails for at least $2,095 (around P106,400). Some models go as high as $5,695 (around P289,400).

Even a cable machine, which he uses liberally throughout his routine, is still not something you’d find in most home gyms.

But LeBron James is not most home exercisers.

Based on his other Instagram posts, LeBron has been keeping busy in lockdown by promoting his new documentary on short-form video streaming service Quibi.

Continue reading below ↓

And look. He’s also getting into the Tootsie Slide.