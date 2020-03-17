The Vic Manuel Challenge + 6 other home workouts for enhanced community quarantine

Now that everyone is now required to stay home during enhanced community quarantine, staying fit will be a big concern. We’re looking at perhaps a month of staying in — except for those times when you have to go out and buy basic necessities — so keeping fit will be necessary.

Thankfully, these coaches, athletes, gyms, and yes, even one sports store are posting home workouts that you can while stuck at home.

Hey, who knows. When this quarantine period ends, you might be even more buff than before.

Vic Manuel’s #HomeWorkoutChallenge

Vic Manuel has been consistently posting his home workouts ever since head coach Jeff Cariaso challenged the Alaska Aces to get lockdown fit. Watch his vids to get inspo. Here’s how his Day 3 challenge went. (Take note, he uses some specialized equipment like elastic bands for resistance and medicine balls as weights. He also uses a ladder and cones for agility drills.)

Continue reading below ↓

Plank, 1 minute x 3

Side Plank, 1 minute x 3

Glute Bridge Hold, 1 minute x 3

20 Sit-ups x 3

20 Weighted Sit-ups x 3

20 Weighted V-ups x 3

20 Elastic Band Bicep Curls x 3

50 Elastic Band Squats x 3

20 Elastic Band Pallof Presses x 3

Ladder Agility Drills

Cone Drills

In an interview he said with SPIN Life, Manuel told us that if he needs to incorporate push-ups in his routine, he does 20 reps for 3 sets.

Continue reading below ↓

Chappy Callanta’s One Minute Workout

SPIN Life columnist and Alab Philippines strength and conditioning trainer Chappy Callanta did this one minute workout for “days when you will have a hard time to go to the gym and get your workouts done.” Well, that’s now every day. Thankfully, this one minute workout is here to keep you fit and sane.

10 Push-ups

10 High-low planks

10 Shoulder Taps

10 Rotations

10 Spider-Man Push-ups

Continue reading below ↓

Callanta’s recommendation? Do this multiple times a day.

Decathlon’s One Month Training Plan

With store closures (both their brick-and-mortar stores and their online one) temporarily shut down, the sporting goods retailer was still game enough to post a 7-day workout plan for people who are quarantined at home. (For those living in Luzon, that’s almost everyone.) With gyms closed, you’ll need to rely on your own initiative to keep fit. Thankfully, this 7-day workout plan is made of pure bodyweight exercises, so you won’t need specialized equipment to do it.

Here's a sample of their Monday workout. Check out the Facebook post embedded below to see the rest.

Monday

Stationary Jogging, 50 reps

15 Squats x 3

15 Side Lunges x 3

12 Inchworms x 3

20 Striders x 3

Planks, 30 sec hold x 3

15 Hip Thrusts x 3

15 Lying Hip Abductions x 3

Rest for 20 seconds in between exercises. Rest for 10 seconds in between sets. Stretch to cool down.

Continue reading below ↓

Sterling K. Brown’s Pyramid Workout

Posted on Men’s Health last October, this is one bodyweight workout that will never get old. “Really basic, all bodyweight, and you get it done super quick,” said the actor. Here’s how it goes:

50 Jumping Jacks

40 Squats

30 Push-ups

20 Butt-ups

10 Burpees

Do 3 rounds.

Men's Health's Instagram page also has many bodyweight workouts from fitness director Ebenezer Samuel.

Continue reading below ↓

Sparta Body Leg Calisthenics Workout

Sparta, a Mandaluyong gym that specializes in calisthenics-based workouts (and also has an indoor football field), is closed indefinitely, just like many other gyms across Luzon. The action won't stop now that you're stay at home, however. Here's a bodyweight leg workout they've recently posted on their IG.

10 Narrow Squats

10 Alternating Archer Squats

5 Single Leg Deadlifts per Leg (Repeat 2 to 5 times)

Continue reading below ↓

Primal Ape Crossfit’s Home WOD (from Coach Chris)

With CrossFit gyms now closed, many boxes are sending their members helpful home WODs (workouts of the day). That’s something you can do as well if you have a gym membership that you obviously can’t use now — go text your coaches and your gyms to ask for routines.

Here’s a sample from Primal Ape CrossFit in Makati.

500 Air Squats

But every time you need to take a break, do 10 push-ups and 10 sit-ups

Continue reading below ↓

Julio Veloso’s Home Workout (inspired by Breaking Muscle)

This one from SPIN Life columnist and strength and conditioning coach Julio Veloso incorporates a mobility warm-up. “You don't want to come out of this quarantine/lockdown period gaining 10-15 lbs of fat,” he said.

Warm-up

5 Bird Dogs per side

3 Reaching Single Leg Deadlifts per side

Side plank, 20 secs per side

Prone Y-T-W, 10 reps for each

5 Bodyweight Squats

3 Quadruped Knee Circles per side

5 Push-ups

Cardio Circuit

15 Chops x 15

15 Frogger Hip Lifts

10 Blast off Push ups

5 Sprint Steps per leg