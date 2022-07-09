'I spent the first hour crying, worshipping': Selina Dagdag-Alas now cancer-free

AFTER three months of battling cancer, PBA courtside reporter Selina Dagdag-Alas announced that she's conquered the deadly disease.

The wife of NLEX star Kevin Louie Alas shared the good news on social media on Saturday night, sharing a couple's selfie.

"Cancer free. Christ full," Dagdag-Alas wrote in the post. "The first time my bHCG-serum test came back normal, I spent the first hour crying, worshipping, praising, and thanking God. I could hardly believe it."



Continue reading below ↓

Last April 28, 2022, she shared the heartbreaking revelation on social media that she was diagnosed with gestational trophoblastic neoplasia, a rare type of cancer. Earlier this year, too, in January, she had a miscarriage.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Kevin Alas was never far from the side of wife Selina Dagdag-Alas

Through it all, the PBA standout chose to be by her side. even skipping a Gilas stint to take care of her.

"As for Kevin? After praying with me, he started dancing!" Selina continued.

"How magnanimous of God to hear the prayers of depraved sinners like us! Sinners who do not deserve even an ounce of His attention and His affection; yet are overwhelmed constantly by His goodness and love."

The 29-year-old's post's comments section was filled with congratulatory and well-wishes from colleagues and friends. Paul Lee, Kiefer Ravena, and Jericho Cruz were among the athletes first to air their love.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.