Kevin Alas skipping SEA Games to be by side of ailing wife

IT appears Kevin Alas is not only shunning a Japan B.League stint, but a Southeast Asian Games as well.

Putting the welfare of his young family above everything else, the 30-year-old NLEX guard opted to stay behind in Manila and will no longer join the Gilas Pilipinas team that will defend the men’s basketball gold in Hanoi, Vietnam.

“He will be staying,” said Gilas team manager Butch Antonio on Tuesday.

Of course, it’s no secret Alas’ wife, former PBA and UAAP courtside reporter Selina Dagdag is currently suffering from a rare type of cancer (gestational trophoblastic neoplasia).

Alas stressed in a recent appearance in SPIN. Zoom In, family and church are his priorities that he doesn’t see himself playing in the B.League or other leagues overseas.

The Gilas team is set to leave for Hanoi on Friday.

Antonio said the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) is checking with the Vietnam SEAG Organizing Committee if it can still replace Alas with Jaydee Tungcab since the final 12-man roster had already been submitted to the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC).

Tungcab, who was recently released by the SBP to PBA mother team TNT after being taken as part of the Gilas draftee last year, is originally being brought by Gilas to Hanoi as its reserve player.

