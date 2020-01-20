Nintendo Switch gamer sheds 20 pounds by going on a Ring Fit Adventure

While everyone was on their way to the gym to get rid of the holiday weight gain, Migui Gabriel was already seeing the results of his unique fitness journey.

The 27-year-old visual artist went viral recently after sharing how he went "from overweight (78 kilograms at 5'6") to normal weight (69 kilos)" in the span of 30 days, with the help of a 25-minute daily session on — wait for it — the 2019 Nintendo Switch game Ring Fit Adventure:

According to its official game info, the exercising action-RPG lets you "explore a fantasy adventure world to defeat a bodybuilding dragon and his minions using real-life exercises." The player has 100 levels in more than 20 worlds to jog, sprint, and high-knee as part of Ring Fit Adventure's Adventure Mode.

Accompanying accessories like the Ring-Con and Leg Strap "measure your real-world actions and help turn them into in-game movements."

"I've heard about the game during the announcement back in September 2019. The reveal trailer was promising and piqued my interest," Migui told SPIN Life via Facebook Messenger. "For someone who is struggling with their weight, the idea of working out while playing a game was favorable."

In 2016, he found himself on the heavy side — past his ideal body mass index — and had trouble losing the extra poundage. Boxing (at least virtually) and cycling to work proved ineffective for the young professional, whose challenges ranged from limited clothing sizes to dealing with physical insecurities.

He began comparing himself to others due to lack of confidence. Aiming for "a better version of himself," he decided to try Ring Fit Adventure.

"The first few days of playing left my whole body sore," Migui revealed. "It got to the point where I wanted to quit, but the progress and Adventure Mode pushed me to carry on. The thought of overcoming the routines and defeating the final boss (which is like an analogy for weight loss) served as enough motivation for me."

The game kept everything on track, measuring his calories burned and heart rate. It also gave him tips on what to eat and avoid, which allowed him to combine exercise with proper diet. As he finished each objective, the difficulty increased and made the training tougher yet more rewarding.

"Fast forward to 2020, I have reached my fitness target to start the year. I'm really happy that my story inspired a lot of gamers," said Migui, who is proof that fitness doesn't always have to come in a sweaty gym and gamers can have an active lifestyle.