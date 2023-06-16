Austin Reaves strikes seven-figure signature shoe deal with Rigorer

IN only his second NBA season, breakout star Austin Reaves has already made big moves on and off the court.

A pivotal role in the Los Angeles Lakers' dream run to the Western Conference Finals instantly made Reaves a household name for Laker fans.

And on Thursday, Reaves' meteoric rise reached a new high as he reportedly signed a seven-figure sneaker deal to produce his signature shoe with China-based brand Rigorer.

PHOTO: Austin Reaves (@austinreaves12) | Instagram

With his first-ever sneaker embezzled in Laker colors, Reaves shared how overwhelmed he was to reach so many milestones at such an early period of his career.

"If you had told me I would have had a signature shoe at 18, I would have looked at you and called you a liar," Reaves said in an interview with The Athletic's Shams Charania.

"Honestly, I'm blessed to play basketball for a living and I just have to pinch myself sometimes to really understand what's going on," he added.

It goes without saying that the 25-year-old shooting guard has come a long way in such a short period of time.

The once-undrafted star out of the University of Oklahoma in 2021 is all set to have the biggest summer of his budding NBA career.

On top of his Rigorer sneaker deal, Reaves is expected to strike a huge contract, either a significant extension with the Lakers or a bigger payday elsewhere in just a matter of months in free agency.

AR-15 is also among the league's young guns who have committed to represent Team USA in the 2023 Fiba Basketball World Cup this August in Manila.

Reaves started in all 16 playoff games for the Lakers this year and was among the team-leading scorers, averaging 16.9 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds.