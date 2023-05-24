Lakers GM intends to do everything possible to re-sign Austin Reaves

LOS Angeles Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka made it clear he intends to do everything possible to re-sign Austin Reaves.

The undrafted second-year pro is a restricted free agent after seizing a starting job and effectively becoming the Lakers' No. 3 offensive option.

"I want to be here. It feels like home to me, in a sense," Reaves said.

"Obviously it's a lot different than my actual home (in Arkansas). It's a little bigger. Traffic is a little worse. ... But it feels like a home for me, the way the fans support me, the players, the coaching staff, front office. It's just definitely somewhere I want to be, but we'll see what happens."

Rui Hachimura also is a restricted free agent, and Pelinka said the Lakers hope to keep him as well.

Hachimura said his short tenure with the Lakers was "a crazy three months for me. It was one of the best times of my life."

PHOTO: AP

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

D-LO'S FUTURE

The Lakers' most prominent unrestricted free agent is D'Angelo Russell, who had several outstanding performances after his trade-deadline return to Los Angeles, but struggled badly enough in the playoffs to lose his starting job in the finale.

Russell, who scored only 25 points in the four conference finals games, called the season "a complete success."

"We'll see what opportunity presents itself, and obviously I'll do the best for myself," Russell said. "I think the future is bright. I think Rob Pelinka has some decisions to make, but that's his job. (I) would love to be here and contribute to that, so we'll see."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN