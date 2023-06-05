Austin Reaves, Anthony Edwards among early US commits for World Cup

THE NBA's rising stars are set to heed the call for Team USA's revenge tour in the 2023 FIBA World Cup as six young talents expressed their intent to represent the squad in the global showcase.

As first reported by The Athletic, the six players who have already committed to the U.S. men's national team are Minnesota's Anthony Edwards, L.A. Lakers' Austin Reaves, Milwaukee's Bobby Portis, New York's Jalen Brunson, Brooklyn's Mikal Bridges, and Indiana's Tyrese Haliburton.

All-Star debutant and 2020 NBA Draft top pick Edwards, 22, is the most experienced young cager in the aforementioned list, having joined Team USA's training pool for the Tokyo Olympics two years ago.

Amid rumors of playing for Germany in the World Cup, Reaves may soon be donning the stars and stripes after a head-turning year for the Lakers, scoring 16.9 points per game and shooting 44% from three-point range in the postseason.

Another must-see talent and first-time All-Star from the bunch is 23-year-old Haliburton. He averaged 20.7 points for the Pacers this season and was second-best in the league in assists with 10.4 per game only Philadelphia's James Harden.

Portis, at 28, is the oldest name in the list thus far for Team USA, carrying nearly a decade's worth of NBA experience. He will be joined by young vets Mikal Bridges and Jalen Brunson, both 26, who had breakout seasons for Brooklyn and New York respectively.

USA Basketball officials, led by managing director Grant Hill, general manager Sean Ford, and incoming mentor Steve Kerr, have yet to confirm their commitments as the team's final 12-man roster is still in the works.

Coming off a worst-ever World Cup run in China 2019 where it finished seventh, Team USA launches its redemption bid with a Las Vegas training camp on August 3, followed by a series of tune-up games and international activities.

The Americans will play the entirety of the tournament at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, where they are grouped with New Zealand (Aug. 26), Greece (Aug. 28), and Jordan (Aug. 30).