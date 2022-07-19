Mobile Legends fan Quiccs on Blacklist team: ‘Sarap katrabaho’

IT’S BEEN a busy couple of weeks for Quiccs Maiquez.

In this month’s ToyCon, the toy and street artist launched a Voltes V collab, with the popular anime robot rendered in his signature TEQ63 style. At the convention, he also talked about the NFT community he’s been building around his Bulletpunk universe. He’s also posted a sneak peek of what looks to be an upcoming collab with Adiclub, adidas’ members-only initiative.

Another major collab was revealed yesterday: a jersey he designed for the popular Mobile Legends pro team Blacklist International.

Good friend and fellow artist Egg Fiasco designed the away version of the jersey, and together, the hype for the team’s Season 10 kit is immense. Blacklist International’s repost of the Spin.ph reveal has garnered over 7,000 likes.

According to Quiccs, it’s a collaboration that happened naturally.

After all, he’s good friend of Tier One streamer Bianca Yao, more popularly known as Biancake. Plus, he revealed that the company’s chief executive officer, Tryke Gutierrez, is a regular at Bigboy Cheng’s San Juan art gallery, Secret Fresh, which hosts many of Quiccs' exhibits.

“You can say we’re already in the same circles, so it was natural for us to work together,” he told Spin.ph.

Quiccs explains design for Blacklist home jersey

The Quiccs-designed home jersey has been featured prominently in Blacklist International’s reveals. It was worn by the team during their Season 10 roster reveal, and the MPL-PH has leaked some photoshoot layouts from the M3 champions’ media day, with the team also donning this kit.

“Our philosophy was to bring the best design elements of both brands together,” Quiccs explained. “Tryke is also a fan of minimalist design, so our brand collab felt natural when we were making it.”

A big gamer himself, Quiccs was once addicted to Mobile Legends. “Me and my team used to play ML every night!” he revealed.

“Sobrang galing ng Blacklist players, but they are super down to earth and professional,” added Quiccs. “Sarap katrabaho.”

