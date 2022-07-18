LOOK: Blacklist collabs with Quiccs, Egg Fiasco for Season 10 jersey designs

WHEN OHMYV33NUS and Wise make their much-awaited MPL-PH return in Season 10, they’ll be sporting jerseys designed by two of the Philippines’ top artists.

In a first for a local esports organization, the team has tapped street artists Quiccs and Egg Fiasco to design both “Home” and “Away” jerseys for the team.

Take a look at renders of the jerseys below, as well as the home jersey being worn by shotcaller Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna and jungler Danerie "Wise" Del Rosario.

On the back of the red-and-white home jersey, Quiccs has placed his signature TEQ63 character, the centerpiece of his “Bulletpunk” universe of toys, art, and merch. Meanwhile, the front of the black away jersey sports Egg Fiasco’s Trouble Monkey, which has graced murals and sculptures across the Iloilo artist’s body of work.

'Dream come true,' says Blacklist International boss Tryke Gutierrez

Quiccs and Egg Fiasco may also be familiar to sneakerheads — they designed colorways for adidas’ Harden Vol. 5, Forum Low, and Ultra Boost DNA.

“I’m personally a huge fan of both Quiccs and Egg Fiasco,” said Tier One chief executive officer Tryke Gutierrez to Spin.ph. “Being able to work with creative geniuses like them is an honor for me and a great opportunity to elevate the Blacklist International brand.

“World champions working with world-class artists, it’s a dream come true.”

In a separate Facebook post, Quiccs posted a photo of Wise and V33nus wearing his jerseys, with the caption, “Rep our hood HARD, VW! We got your back!”

In a message to Spin.ph, Quiccs spoke for both artists when he said, "Being gamers ourselves, we're proud to represent our country with the champions Blacklist International, a world-class team showing the world how immensely talented Filipinos are, which parallels what we are doing in the field of art and design as well."

