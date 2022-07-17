V33Wise officially returns as Blacklist unveils Season 10 roster

AT THE Sibol thanksgiving party, Coach Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza had one response to the questions on whether the dynamic duo of Danerie James "Wise" Del Rosario and Johnmar "OhMyV33nus" Villaluna will officially return.

"Secret!" he said.

But the answer has already been revealed. Season 10 will finally see the return of the most iconic duo in MLBB esports history. OhMyV33nus, the so-called Queen of the MLBB scene can finally showcase his hall- of-fame shotcalling skills, while Wise can finally unveil the threat caused by his unorthodox hero pool.

With their return, the potential for the MV3s, or the three kings, namely Salic "Hadji" Imam, Kiel "Oheb" Soriano, and Edward "Edward" Jay Dapadap, can finally reach its fullest peak.

And in case the team needs more firepower, Blacklist's bench has gotten deeper as the likes of Dexter "DEX STAR" Alaba, Mark Jayson "ESON" Gerardo, and Kent Xavier "Kevier" Lopez can be of service in case of emergency situations. While Kevier was struggling to gain consistency in Season 9, he can finally take a breather in and learn from Wise in Season 10.

Both Coaches Kristoffer "BON CHAN" Ricaplaza and Aniel "Master the Basics" Jiandani will be at the helm for Season 10.

With the dynamic duo back, Blacklist might once again ascend after a disastrous Season 9 finish and return to their glory days.

Where are the other members of Blacklist International?

While the return of Kevier in Season 10 might hint that the Codebreakers are already setting their sights on the future, the other prodigies who were predominantly featured during the SEA Games weren't part of the team for the upcoming season.

The contributions of Lee Howard "Owl" Gonzales, Kyle Dominic "Dominic" Soto, and Eyon "Eyon" Usi would have made them a shoo-in for Season 10 given how well they performed in the international stage and even in the showmatch against BTK.

In fact, the three of them could also be the ideal replacements. Owl has been a solid gold lane option while Dominic is a decent EXP laner. Both could be the best alternatives for Oheb and Edward compared to ESON and DEX STAR who are support players.

Then of course, there's Eyon who could be a stable presence and a worthy alternative to V33nus.

While their absence could raise some eyebrows, Blacklist fans should still celebrate knowing that the return of the most dominant duo might yield a new dynasty.

