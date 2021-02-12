Overtraining no more as new PVL team Peak Form takes new approach to fitness

AS THE newest club Peak Form gets ready to make its mark in the Premier Volleyball League, it also shared that it will follow a different approach in training its athletes.

This is in line with the brand's image as an advanced sports rehabilitation center. Peak Form is a premier technology-assisted expert care unit that maximizes digital technology for the benefit of body fitness.

"Having direct collaboration with trainers and coaches, and incorporating a more scientific approach to having machines protect them from injuries, we make sure we don't overtrain these athletes," Dr. Gar Eufemio, team owner and PF's medical director, told SPIN Life.

He added: "Kasi, that's the tendency that I've noticed in volleyball. A lot of teams tend to overtrain and I think it's a concept I want to show na there's another way to do things."

Eufemio said that under the care of PF, their athletes will experience rehab and conditioning that's very different from what they had back in their high school, college, or even early pro years.

If this new approach translates into on-court success, the brand-new team will be a walking, blocking spiking proof that this approach will work, even for the wider market.

"It [partnership] will definitely help increase the traffic in the clinic to make people realize na it can be a center for excellence it terms of taking care of our athletes," he added.

Carmela Tunay will be the captain of the Peak Form Lady Spikers, joined by fellow University of Santo Tomas standouts Dimdim Pacres and Chloe Cortez. Rounding out the roster are Judith Abil, Angeli Araneta, Jessma Ramos, Coleen Bravo, setter Angelica Legacion, and libero Bia General.

The coaching staff will be led by Edgar Barroga who was released by Cignal last year.

Tunay told SPIN Life that the team had already visited the center as they began their training and conditioning for the PVL Open Conference, set to open this summer.

"Meron kaming direct relationship with experts, and actually nagpa-treat na kami para magaan 'yung katawan namin and mas comfortable kami in doing trainings. Due to the pandemic, there were changes in our bodies na kailangan mabalik namin para makapag-adapt kami sa volleyball," she said.

She also assured that the company has a fair and very progressive treatment program for the team. Tunay is grateful for that — and for the chance to get back on the court again.

"Open arms nila kaming tinatanggap sa facility para wala kaming ibang maramdaman kundi 'yung preparedness namin to come back to the game," Tunay added. "They made sure everyone will be treated fairly, mapa-star players or bangko, everyone will get proper treatment so we can play our best."