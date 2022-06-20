Omega Esports 'CEO' Hito returns to the PH in style

WHAT A haul Hito is bringing home from Kuala Lumpur.

Aside from a second-place finish at the just-concluded Mobile Legends Southeast Asia Cup 2022, Omega Esports' reserve player Robert Remar "Hito" Candoy is coming home with some goodies.

Fondly known as the CEO of Omega, he was spotted by Spin.ph at the airport with a very stylish OOTD, including a pair of Gucci Agrado Slides, which costs P25,416.46, according to Nordstrom.

He also had a Gucci bag shopping bag as his handcarry.

Hito supported Omega during MSC campaign

While he was not part of the active roster during MSC, Hito flew in with the rest of Omega Esports to Malaysia.

He was a steady source of content for the team's social media pages, and an excellent foil for host Mara Aquino during the match breaks. According to Coach Jomie "Pakbet" Abalos, he served as the team's morale booster.

"Si Hito kase yung nagche-cheer up sa mga players kapag talo. Makita mo yung mukha niya, matatawa ka e," said the coach in a previous interview.

Omega Esports, last year's defending MSC champs when they were still under Execration, fell to eventual champs RSG PH at the lower bracket finals last Saturday, June 18.

