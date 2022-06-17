Hito, according to Coach Pakbet: Loyal, talented, 'talo mga K-Pop'

EVER SINCE Robert Remar “Hito” Candoy was relegated to Omega Esports' reserves, fans and teams have thought of him fondly as the walking meme of the PH Mobile Legends: Bang Bang scene.

After all, he always ends up as the butt of Omega's jokes.

Even before the MSC began, Omega Esports posted a photo saying, “Teeeeeeeeka, bakit parang may naiwan. ASAN SI HITO???”

Continue reading below ↓

It turned out the team "CEO" did fly with the team to Kuala Lumpur — a surprise, as he wasn't listed in the main roster, with Billy "Z4pnu" Alfonso chosen ahead of him.

One of his roles was revealed yesterday, after the matchup against EVOS SG. Wearing a bathroom robe inside the venue, Hito served as Duane “Kelra” Pillas’ translator during the post-game interviews with Mara Aquino.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

But despite his many meme-worthy moments, Coach Jomie “Pakbet” Abalos revealed to Spin.ph that he serves a bigger role in the team.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Hito is a morale booster

“Si Hito kase yung nagche-cheer up sa mga players kapag talo. Makita mo yung mukha niya, matatawa ka eh,” he said.

During their MSC campaign, doubts hung like dark clouds over the team, despite their well-deserved reputation for always fighting back from the brink. A draw against IDNS forced Omega Esports to skip the post-game press interview, then a loss to Todak Esports sent them to the dreaded lower bracket.

Continue reading below ↓

Fans even doubted their chances, with some pointing fingers at Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic’s Julian as the culprit for their collapse.

This forced coach Pakbet to wear his signature coat against EVOS SG. He said, “Parang last day na namin so sige suotin ko nga ulit. Baka swertehin.”

And luck did favor the team as Omega swept EVOS SG aside. This eventually led to the hilarious post-match interview where Kelra said: “Same lang naman yun kahit upper or lower bracket, parehas lang yun. Kung malakas, malakas.”

Hito's English translation? “Lower bracket is destiny!”

Continue reading below ↓

Due to the comedic relief he brings, Coach Pakbet admitted to Spin.ph that he is his favorite player.

“Si Hito paborito ko, kahit hindi na siya naglalaro! Makulit talaga si Hito!”

He added: “Maraming talent, pati mukha niya talent! Ayun yung binabayaran doon! Talo mga K-Pop!”

Then it was revealed that teams were actually poaching Hito.

“Maraming team ang kumukuha kay Hito," said the Omega mentor. "Sabi ko nga, ‘Lipat ka na doon!”

Yet despite the opportunities to further hone his skills and experience an increase in playing time, Hito has remained loyal to Barangay Omega.

“Sabi niya, ‘Hindi! Stay lang ako dito!” said Pakbet.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.