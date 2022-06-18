RSG PH eliminates defending MSC champs in Filipino El Clasico

UNFORTUNATELY for the Philippines, there will be no PH vs. PH finals as both Filipino representatives faced each other in the lower bracket finals.

Both RSG PH and Omega Esports survived a grueling 5-game battle, with both teams evenly matched in every game.

The series was a masterful display of abilities, decision making, and execution from both teams. But only one team will proceed to the finals, and that team was RSG PH, who outlasted Omega 3-2, and sent them packing.

RSG proves their late game prowess against Omega Esports

Everyone brands Omega as the kings of the late game, which Omega showed off to full effect in Game 1. But RSG PH proved in Game 2 that they’re also a noteworthy threat as well.

Just like in Game 1, RSG dominated the early stages of the game as they were able to push the towers and secure the entire map. And then, just like in Game 1, too, Omega revealed their true colors as the match went on.

Due to Patrick James “E2MAX” Caidic’s Valentina. RSG struggled to follow up their momentum, even as Dylan “Light” Catipon made important hook shot plays. To make matters worse, Omega was slowly attaining their damage-centric items for the late game.

Despite this, RSG kept on grinding, and with Eman “EMANN” Sangco and Nathanael “Nathzz” Estrologo gaining their items as well, RSG prepared their late game response.

As Light landed his hook shots, they were able to burst down the high HP lineup from Omega Esports. Both EMANN’s Karrie and Nathzz’s Dyrroth proved strong against Omega’s lineup, which allowed them to attain the cutting edge, giving RSG the crucial Game 2 win.

The Final Lord fight

Game 3 proved to be the ultimate test for both teams.

It was a seesaw affair as both teams executed their gameplan well. Omega overwhelmed RSG withtheir mobility, as well as the crowd control prowess from E2MAX’s Cecilion, but the Raiders had their response as they deciphered Dean Christian “Raizen” Samagui and Duane “Kelra” Pillas’ entrances efficiently.

It was a display of fireworks for both teams as they exchanged explosive setups left and right.

But RSG had the last laugh in the final Lord fight.

It seemed Omega could have dominated the clash, but RSG made crucial calculated outplays, with Arvie “Aqua” Antonio’s Winter Truncheon play to nerf Kelra’s Blazing Duet, which allowed Jonard Cedrix “Demonkite” Caranto to focus on Raizen and the Lord.

And it was a success as RSG won the final clash, leading to their 2-1 series lead.

RSG PH finally slays their local rivals

After the tense matchups of the earlier games, RSG PH took command in the decider.

They controlled the map, melted the turrets, and pushed Omega back to their base.

Finally, RSG's setups marked their winning play.

Light stomped members from Omega, allowing EMANN to charge with his Blazing Duet. Then with Aqua providing the Real World Manipulation play, Omega was forced to retreat.

It didn't help that Demonkite was locking down key threats, leading to RSG PH's 3-2 win. Their victory has given them a chance to redeem themselves after suffering against RRQ earlier today.

