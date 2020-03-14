No gym, no problem: Aces go all in on #HomeWorkoutChallenge

IT SEEMS like the Alaska Aces won’t be spending the ongoing PBA hiatus (and the NCR community quarantine) just sitting on their butts.

Team members (and their zealous coach) have been tagging each other on Instagram with #HomeWorkoutChallenge, using bodyweight exercises and other home gym equipment to log in a sweat session.

Vic Manuel posted the most complete (and dare we say) most entertaining workout of the bunch. While others were content to just take a short video or photo of one exercise, he stitched it all together into a full video to the tune of Knox Hamilton’s "Mission Control".

We spot, in order:

Elastic Band Squats

Elastic Band Pallof Presses

Plank

Side Elbow Plank

Glute Bridges

Weighted High Knees

Run In Place

Ladder Drills

Push-ups

Sit-ups

V-Ups

“Grabe, hirap talunin yan,” commented Alaska Coach Jeffrey Cariaso.

Cariaso seemed to be the one to kick it all off a day ago, when he tagged the entire team in an Instagram Story. “Calling all Aces team members!” he wrote in all-caps, tagging his post #noworkoutlockdown.

PHOTO: @thejet_22 | Instagram



His team was quick to respond.

Forward Rodney Brondial posted details of his complete bodyweight workout so you can follow along. He did 200 sit-ups, 200 push-ups, 200 squats, 200 dips, 200 lunges — and rewarded himself with two extra rice.

PHOTO: @roadknee91 | Instagram

On Instagram Stories, Jeron Teng posted a steely video of himself holding a plank position.

PHOTO: @jeronalvinteng | Instagram

Abel Galliguez ticked off the #HomeWorkoutChallenge by spending time on a stationary bike.

PHOTO: @abelgalliguez | Instagram

Veteran Kevin Racal did Tabata work (an exercise protocol where you work out hard for 20 seconds and rest for 10, then repeat), some core work, and elastic band exercises.

PHOTO: @kevinkentracal | Instagram

“The Boss” Sonny Thoss was content to snap a picture of his weights, bands, and other workout equipment. Mike DiGregorio did the same, showing off some serious iron with a black-and-white Instagram Story of a weight rack.

Even Dickie Bachmann, the Aces’ general manager, posted the stats of 47-minute brisk afternoon walk, burning 156 calories as he covered 3.6 kilometers.

PHOTO: @debachmann | Instagram

The Aces did not get to see any action at all in the Philippine Cup before the PBA season was indefinitely suspended on Wednesday, March 11, due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.