Nike launches the Living Room Cup, an at-home fitness challenge

NIKE’s ‘Play Inside, Play for the World’ campaign moves into a new phase today with the unveiling of the cleverly named Living Room Cup.

In this ‘copa de sala’, the sneaker and apparel giant is roping in its stable of athletes for a series of fitness challenges. First up? Football superstar Ronaldo crushing it with a core workout.

In just 45 seconds, the Juventus forward blasted through 142 toe-touch crunches.

Continue reading below ↓

That’s a pretty high bar to clear, if you plan on taking on this challenge in your own living room. Fortunately, Nike is also offering dedicated workouts that are designed to help you in this challenge (and all the others) on its fitness app Nike Training Club.

In a statement, Nike said, “In 2020, athletes across the world are choosing a courageous optimism in making sport a daily habit indoors. Of course, competition is also a characteristic that defines the world of sport, and not just competing against your personal best — but friendly competition against others too.”

Ronaldo’s core workout challenge will stand for a week before the baton is passed to the next athlete. Hopefully it’s not LeBron asking you to carry tires.