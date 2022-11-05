Nike halts partnership with Kyrie Irving, will no longer launch Kyrie 8

NIKE HAS suspended its partnership with one of its highest profile basketball athletes.

A week after Kyrie Irving’s promotion of an antisemitic film on his Twitter account, Nike issued a statement that said that it is putting a halt to its ongoing deal with the Brooklyn guard.

"At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the company said. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately[.]”

In a statement, the global shoe brand also said that they will “no longer launch the Kyrie 8.”

It added: “We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone.”

Kyrie Irving controversy continues

Yesterday, Irving was suspended by Brooklyn for five games without pay. He then issued an official apology about his promotion of the film, which read, in part: “I want to clarify any confusion on where I stand fighting against antisemitism by apologizing for posting the documentary without context and a factual explanation outlining the specific beliefs in the documentary I agreed with and disagreed with. I had no intentions to disrespect any Jewish cultural history regarding the Holocaust or perpetuate any hate.”

Currently, the Kyrie Infinity, the Kyrie Low 5, and kids’ sizes of the Kyrie Flytrap are still available at Nike Philippines’ online store. We will update this story if there are any changes.

Irving has had a signature shoe with Nike since 2014. CNBC’s Sara Eisen claims that Kyrie’s shoes are “among top five best sellers for Nike, but nowhere near Jordan, LeBron, etc.”

Last week, Nike rival adidas cut ties with Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, for antisemitic comments.

