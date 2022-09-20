LOOK: Nike unveils LeBron 20 — his first mainline low-top

WHILE LeBron Lows have appeared all throughout the Lakers superstar’s line of signature shoes, the LeBron 20 is the first to appear in a below-the-ankle cut in its debut release.

A big change from the blown-out silhouette (complete with balloonish Air Max units on the sole) of the 19s, the King’s new line of kicks may signal a leaner, meaner change of direction in his sneaker design.

Here's the first official promo image, as released by Nike.

LeBron XX, Philippine price TBA





After all, the LeBron 20 isn’t just designed for James in mind… but his sons as well.

“We saw the XX as a chance to celebrate the next 20 years for LeBron,” said Nike senior footwear designer Jason Petrie in a statement. He’s been designing LeBron’s shoes since the VIIs.

“We had players like LeBron’s sons Bronny and Bryce in mind. We wanted to get in their heads and learn about what young players were looking for.”

Just like the recently released Air Jordan 37, the LeBron 20 will feature a carbon-fiber midfoot shank. And despite its overall lighter look, the heavy-duty cushioning you’ve come to expect is still present, with an Air Zoom Turbo on the forefoot and a sizable Zoom Air unit on the heel.

Design-wise, your eye is also immediately drawn to the double-stacked Swooshes on the uppers. Plus, James’ old Dunkman logo returns, which hasn’t been seen since the LeBron 16s.

The first colorway to be launched is the candy-colored “Time Machine.” It will launch globally on September 29, with a retail price of $200.

We’ll post details on local prices and release dates once we have them.

