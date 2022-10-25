Adidas ends partnership with Kanye West ‘with immediate effect’

ADIDAS HAS announced that it is terminating its partnership with rapper Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) following weeks of controversy hounding the rapper, who has broadcasted antisemitic comments on his social media pages.

In a statement, the global sports brand said, “adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech. Ye’s recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company’s values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness.”

The company added that this move will likely cause a drop of 250 million euros (around P14.4 billion) to its net income, given the high sales expected at the end of the year.

Despite this, adidas will “terminate the partnership with Ye immediately, end production of Yeezy branded products and stop all payments to Ye and his companies.

“Adidas will stop the adidas Yeezy business with immediate effect.”

The brand also asserted that it is the “sole owner of all design rights to existing products, as well as previous and new colorways” under the lucrative Yeezy partnership, which, according to Bloomberg, may account for up to 8 percent of adidas’ total sales.

It is unclear what this announcement will mean for existing Yeezy sales in the Philippines. As recently as October 12, adidas Philippines announced that it is releasing the Yeezy 350 V2 CMPCT "Slate Bone" via the members-only Adiclub.

On the adidas app, searching for Yeezy leads you to a generic landing page that says, "Sign up for Yeezy updates: Catch exclusive Yeezy content, including sneak peeks." You can then add "Yeezy" to your interests.

Representatives from adidas Philippines confirmed they have no additional comment beyond the statement released globally, but will update us on new developments.

Adidas joins Balenciaga in terminating partnerships with Kanye West

West and adidas released the first Yeezys back in 2015, which quickly became a global sneaker icon.

Over the past month, however, Ye has been embroiled in controversy after controversy, from printing out shirts with the "White Lives Matter" slogan at Parish Fashion Week to posting a video of him showing porn in front of a meeting with adidas executives.

Both Instagram and Twitter have restricted Ye's social media accounts for violating their terms of service, particularly after a tweet that said, "when I wake up I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

Luxury brands Balenciaga and Vogue severed ties with Kanye West earlier this month. On October 6, adidas had already given notice to the public that it is placings its partnership with West "under review."

