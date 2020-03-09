WATCH: Marc Pingris' Jordan 12s get Sakuragi custom for PBA Opening

Despite the Magnolia Hotshots falling to the San Miguel Beermen, 94-78, Marc Pingris is in high spirits entering his 16th PBA season.

Ping, who got a DNP (Did Not Play) in the blowout loss, could only watch from the bench as the five-time Philippine Cup champions (sans the injured June Mar Fajardo) pulled away against the back-to-back runners-up by halftime.

Still, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year had a lot to be grateful for this All-Filipino conference. One was Magnolia's muse, actress Kathryn Bernardo, whom he described as "super bait"; another was his Slam Dunk-themed Air Jordan XII White/University Red, which he had specifically customized for opening night.

Look:

Style Your Kicks PH artist JhayR Antoc, who had done custom sneakers for other PBA players like Chris Ross, bared the conceptualization process behind the design:

"Basically, gusto niya ng custom Sakuragi shoe na may nakasulat na 'Pinoy Sakuragi' (Ping's moniker) tsaka 'Batang Pozorrubio' (his hometown). Pinag-isipan ko yung concept, tapos pinakita ko sa kanya yung design. Nagustuhan niya naman."

He was also gracious enough to share how he rendered the anime's protagonist using acrylic leather paint on his YouTube channel, as well as Ping's genuine reaction upon receiving the pair. The eight-time champion can be heard saying, "Grabe ang tagal kong inantay 'to... Marami na namang maiinggit dito."

Watch: