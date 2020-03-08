News And Trends

Kathryn Bernardo happy for PBA fan dad as she acts as Magnolia muse

by kate reyes
Just now
PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

SHOWBIZ star Kathryn Bernardo isn't a big basketball fan, but she's nonetheless thrilled to be at the PBA season opener on Sunday night.

That's on her dad.

The popular Kapamilya actress had a ball acting as a PBA muse for the first time as she joined the Magnolia Hotshots during the opening festivities.

Continue reading below ↓

Kathryn looked stunning in a dark blue gown as she joined the Hotshots, led by team governor Rene Pardo, during the parade of teams at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“It was my first time to become a muse and it’s an amazing experience, I’m happy to be here to support Magnolia,” she shared with SPIN LIFE.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    But more than anything else, she was happy for her dad who she said is a big PBA fan.

    “I may not be a sports person, kaunting-kaunti lang ang alam ko sa sports. Pero what I do know is that my dad is a big fan of the PBA, and he’s happy that I’m here today.”

    As the Hotshots play their first game of the PBA Philippine Cup against reigning champion San Miguel Beer, Kathryn showed where her loyalty lies.

    “Good luck to all the players sa game nila mamaya," said Bernardo, whose reel and real-life boyfriend, Daniel Padilla, is a big basketball enthusiast.

    Continue reading below ↓

    "And for the fans, please keep supporting them,” she added.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Recommended Videos
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again